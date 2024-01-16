Conservative Favorite Kari Lake Campaigns for Trump in Sub-Zero Pella, Iowa on Caucus Night – The Parking Lot is Packed! (VIDEO)

Conservative favorite Kari Lake is campaigning tonight for President Donald Trump at the Iowa Caucus location in Pella, Iowa.

Kari will deliver a speech in support of President Trump during the caucus tonight.

For the record, Kari Lake was raised in Iowa!

It’s -3 degrees in Pella tonight and the parking lot is packed!



Kari Lake recorded this message on social media.

Kari Lake: Hey, America. We’re here in Iowa. This is amazing. We are here a full hour early to the caucus site, the biggest caucus site in all of Iowa. It’s impella, which is an incredible town.

And you gotta see this parking lot! It is jam packed with cars already. We thought we were going to be here first and earliest. And Iowans are not going to wait this out. They’re not going to risk being late. They’re going to be here early. And we’re so excited to be here.

I’m really honoured to be delivering a speech for President Trump on behalf of his campaign. And we’re just thrilled that Iowans are delivering. They’re delivering on their promise to do their due diligence, to make sure that they bring us back four more years of incredible leadership here in not just Iowa, but across the country. So we’re walking into Pella High School. We’re super honoured to be part of history tonight.

And everyone is showing up to vote. No one is going to sit this out. Iowa is going to make history and we are going to make America great again.