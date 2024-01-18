CONFIRMED: MORE ABUSE REPORTED – Heating System Shut Down on Political Prisoners in DC Gulag – With Freezing Temperatures Outside!

Earlier Wednesday The Gateway Pundit was notified that the heating system at the DC Gulag was no longer working.

From our friend and contact L.: “I just got two messages from the DC Gulag.

One was from Chris: “We have had no heat or hot water for 48 hours. Inside temperature is probably about 55 degrees (no exaggeration). The guards have on hoodies, jackets, and wool winter hats in the c3a pod. No extra blankets have been passed out. Please blast out a message to local news and online. Tell Congress and the Marshals.

Just saw this from Matt:

The guys started yelling and now we are locked down in our freezing cells. All of the correction officers are wearing winter jackets. This is not right! We need people to call Congress, the Marshals and the jail about the freezing conditions.

Jeff also said his Texas jail cell is freezing.

On Wednesday night, The Gateway Pundit received a call from Mark in the DC Gulag.

Mark confirmed that the heat has been off in the DC Gulag since the cold temperatures hit the area.

It’s currently 22 degrees in Washington DC.