Comedian Katt Williams Reveals What The Number One Job Is For People “Who Sell Their Soul in Hollywood”(VIDEO)

Comedian Katt Williams’ latest interview with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has gone nuclear.

In less than 48 hours, the interview has already garnered well over 15 million views, almost 5x the amount Sharpe’s podcast usually has per episode.

The reason behind the interview gaining so much attention is mainly due to Katt Williams calling out the dark forces in Hollywood.

During the interview, Sharpe asked Willimas if he was afraid of being blackballed for speaking out against Hollywood.

Williams responded, “Do you know what the number one job is for somebody who sold their soul in Hollywood? It’s to act like it never happened .”

Williams followed up on his comments by stating, “They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out. But he offered to suck my penis in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do?”

WATCH:

Per Complex:

Katt Williams has revealed Harvey Weinstein offered to perform oral sex on him during a meeting at the legendary comedian’s agency. Williams made the allegations during his appearance on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. He made several eye-opening comments, but this may have been the most startling, given the now-imprisoned Weinstein’s history with sexual assault. The 52-year-old spoke about how a number of people have taken the shortcut to success by giving in to unsavory demands from those in power. Katt says he never did so, and gave an example where Weinstein allegedly tried to make an advance. “They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out,” Williams said. “But he offered to suck my penis in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do? He did all of that, I’m thinking I’m the only Black person on the script—I get there, it’s three other Black guys on there. Whew—huh? I told him no, what y’all do?”

Later in the interview, Williams shared a story on how he turned down an invitation to join the Illuminati.

LOOK: