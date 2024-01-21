CNN Crank Gets Feisty After Sen. Tim Scott Points Out Joe Biden’s Massive Failures and Dismal Record as President (VIDEO)

Senator Tim Scott joined Dana Bash on CNN on Sunday morning to discuss his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

During his inquisition, Dana Bash tried desperately to get Tim Scott to focus on her talking points on President Trump.

Bash became noticeably irritated when Tim Scott discussed Joe Biden’s numerous failures and dismal record.

That’s when Bash pressed Scott to focus on January 6 protests. Democrats and their media are STILL trying to sell Americans on their lies on January 6th. Too bad Tim Scott fell for it.

This may explain Tim Scott’s short campaign for the presidency.

