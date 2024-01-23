Canadian Federal Court Deems PM Trudeau’s Usage of Emergencies Act Against Freedom Truckers in 2022 ‘Unreasonable and Unconstitutional’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is another expert in the art of political survival. Any premier with less of a Globalist pedigree and the same dismal legacy would have been ousted a long time ago.

But lately, Trudeau seems in the worst shape of his whole premiership, and the Canadian Federal Court has just delivered a long-awaited ruling that certainly is not going to make things any easier, as it deems his actions and measures when invoking the Emergencies Act against the Canadian truckers were ‘unreasonable and unconstitutional’.

True North reported:

‘The decision follows an application for judicial review launched by the Canadian Constitution Foundation, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and several other applicants in 2022 after the emergency measures were used to end the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

The measures controversially allowed the government to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest people for participating in assemblies the government deemed illegal.”

The decision to issue the Proclamation was ‘unreasonable and beyond the scope of the Emergencies Act’.

BREAKING: Judge rules Trudeau broke the highest law in the land with the Emergencies Act. He caused the crisis by dividing people. Then he violated Charter rights to illegally suppress citizens. As PM, I will unite our country for freedom. Sign here to fire Trudeau and unite… pic.twitter.com/k7d9VxozCK — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 23, 2024

Trudeau ‘violated Charter rights’, encroached upon freedom of thought, opinion, and expression, and ‘infringed on the right to security against unreasonable search or seizure’.

“’It is declared that the decision to issue the Proclamation and the association Regulations and Order was unreasonable and ultra vires [beyond the authority of] the Emergencies Act’, the Federal Court ruled.”

In short, the legal threshold to use the law was clearly not met.

“In his ruling Justice Richard Mosley argued emphasized that the Emergencies Act should be viewed as a last resort, deployed only when all other options have been exhausted. He found that the evidence indicated most provinces were capable of managing the situation using existing laws, such as the Criminal Code, as argued by Alberta.”

The government failed to demonstrate the absolute necessity of invoking the Emergencies Act, and the Court emphasized the importance of exhausting other available tools before resorting to this last resort move.

EMERGENCIES ACT INVOCATION DECLARED UNREASONABLE BY FEDERAL COURT!!!! pic.twitter.com/IGD6W44es2 — Christine Van Geyn (@cvangeyn) January 23, 2024

