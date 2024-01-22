California Woman Arrested After Stealing 65 Stanley Cups From Store

A California woman was arrested for allegedly stealing 65 Stanley Cups valued at $2,500.

The Roseville County Police Department stated that they were notified about a theft at a Roseville, California, store on January 17th.

A representative of the Roseville Police Department reported, “Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise.”

After the woman fled the scene, officers later pulled her over and discovered a car stuffed with stolen Stanley cups.

The woman was arrested for suspicion of grand theft, but authorities have yet to release her name.

CBS Sacramento: California Woman Arrested After Stealing $2,500 Worth of Stanley Cups. Police Searched Vehicle And Car Was STUFFED! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/dAlwyGAgVw — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) January 22, 2024

Per NBC News:

In a Stanley cup daze? Woman wheels $2,500 in cups out of store without paying, police say https://t.co/DaEtD6GC0O — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 22, 2024

In the last year, Stanley cups have surged in popularity, which has led many retailers to see a spike in thefts of the cup.