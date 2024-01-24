California Judge Rules Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times While High Will Avoid Prison, Citing She “Had No Control Over Her Actions”

A California woman, Bryn Spejcher, who was convicted of fatally stabbing her boyfriend 108 times in a cannabis-induced psychotic episode, received a sentence of probation instead of prison time.

The controversial ruling came after a jury previously found her guilty in December for the involuntary manslaughter that occurred under the influence of a psychotic episode, which both prosecution and defense experts linked to the consumption of cannabis.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old audiologist was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after being found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of her boyfriend, Ventura County Star reported.

The victim, 26-year-old Chad O’Melia of Thousand Oaks, was killed in the early hours of May 28, 2018, after what witnesses described as voluntary marijuana use turned into a violent tragedy.

According to accounts, Spejcher and O’Melia, who had met at a dog park and had been dating for only a few weeks, smoked marijuana together at his Thousand Oaks apartment on the night of May 27, 2018.

The court heard that Spejcher, under the influence, attacked O’Melia with various knives and also injured herself before police subdued her with a Taser and baton blows.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley justified his decision on the basis of diminished responsibility, highlighting that the “senseless” killing, was driven by a psychotic break.

“From that point forward, she had no control over her actions,” Judge Worley said before announcing the sentence, which included probation and a suspended four-year prison term that could be enforced should Spejcher violate her probation terms.

Immediately following the sentence, the victim’s father, Sean O’Melia, accused Judge Worley of bias and criticized the decision for setting a perilous precedent.

“He just gave everyone in the state of California who smokes marijuana a license to kill,” he lamented.

More from VC Star: