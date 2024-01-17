BREAKING: Wisconsin Legislature Introduces Twin Constitutional Amendments to Permanently Ban Ranked Choice Voting in the State

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

Madison – Wisconsin is joining a growing list of states, cities, counties and other populated areas across America to permanently ban Ranked Choice Voting.

Twin Constitutional Amendments to ban Ranked Choice Voting were recently introduced in the Assembly with AJR101 ( https://docs.legis.wisconsin. gov/2023/proposals/ajr101 ) and Senate with SJR 94 ( https://docs.legis.wisconsin. gov/2023/proposals/ajr101 ) in the last 2-4 weeks with strong support from the Republican Leadership Teams and General Membership.

In Wisconsin, the legislative process requires a constitutional amendment to be heard at the Committee level for public comment and is then voted on in Committee before it is forwarded to the entire Assembly and Senate for consideration during a Floor Session. A constitutional amendment also has to be approved in two consecutive Sessions and can not be vetoed by the Governor’s Office. It is anticipated that the Assembly and Senate will have Hearings on AJR101 and SJR94 sometime within the next 2-3 weeks so they can hopefully be passed during the February 2024 Floor Session to be placed on a statewide ballot in 2025 after the resolutions are passed a second time.

The Ranked Choice voting concept has been around for decades in America ( https://www.rcvresources.org/ history-of-rcv ).

The arguments for Ranked Choice Voting usually fall along the lines of the following: