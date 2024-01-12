BREAKING: Mike Lindell Says MyPillow Ads “Cancelled” By Fox News (VIDEO)

Mike Lindell just announced that MyPillow ads have been “cancelled” by Fox News.
In a video, Lindell said it could have been for several reasons.
Watch:
Please watch this and share it everywhere! Fox News Cancelled MyPillow. pic.twitter.com/Ey9lbEwFzp
— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) January 12, 2024
From the video:
“We don’t why – we can only make a couple guesses. Maybe it’s because Lou Dobbs was added over here at Lindell TV to this all-new lineup we have. And that was just a few days ago. We showed his first interview with our great real President Donald Trump. Or maybe it’s because they don’t want my face even on their network leading up to the 2024 election in support of our great real President Donald Trump. I don’t know the details…”
