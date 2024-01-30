BREAKING: Justice Department Conducting Criminal Probe on Defund the Police Rep. Cori Bush Over Security Fund Misuse

The Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe of Democrat Rep. Cori Bush (MO).

According to PunchBowl News, the DOJ subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal money.

BREAKING NEWS — THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT is conducting a criminal probe into @CoriBush, according to six sources familiar with the investigation. The Justice Department subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal security money.… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 30, 2024

Biden’s Justice Department on Monday served the House Sergeant at Arms a grand jury subpoena for documents.

“House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms William McFarland announced his office was served a grand jury subpoena by the Justice Department, sparking a wave of theories on social media Monday afternoon,” Newsweek reported.

“McFarland formally notified House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, of a subpoena on Monday,” according to Newsweek.

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” House Reading Clerk Susan Cole said on Monday.

WATCH:

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice” pic.twitter.com/Qct7SsGuRi — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2024

Fox News previously reported Cori Bush spent nearly $500,000 in campaign funds on private security despite calls to defund the police.

“Bush’s campaign paid out over $100,000 for “security services” throughout the third quarter of 2022, according to Federal Election Commission records. Her campaign paid $71,201.06 to Peace Security, a St. Louis-based private security company. Most of the remaining $30,000 for “security services” went to Cortney Merrits and Nathaniel Davis, whose reported address in the filings is the same as Bush’s campaign headquarters.” Fox News reported.

“Bush has now directed over $490,000 into private security for the 2022 election cycle as she remains one of the last Democrats to openly call for the defunding of the police.” the outlet reported.