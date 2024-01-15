BREAKING: Iran Revolutionary Guards Attack Erbil, Iraq – Explosions Reported Near US Consulate, Airport

The situation in the Middle East took a turn for the worse with a reported major escalation by Iran that claimed responsibility for bombings near the American Consulate and Airport in Erbil, Iraq.

Arabic media is reporting 6 explosions using missiles and drones.

Reuters reported:

“Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked espionage centers and ‘gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups’ near Iraq’s northern city of Erbil with ballistic missiles, Iranian state media said late on Monday.

Explosions were heard in an area some 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, three security sources said, in an area near the U.S. consulate as well as civilian residences.”

Two dead and five wounded civilians were brought to a local hospital after the explosions, and Air traffic at Erbil airport was halted.

“Ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region late tonight,” Iran’s Guards said in a statement.

Iran has in the past sometimes carried out strikes in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, saying the area is used as a staging ground for Iranian separatist groups as well as agents of its arch-foe Israel.”

ABC News reported:

“Several explosions were reported near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly took responsibility for the attacks, saying it was targeting the “headquarters of spies” and “anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region” with ballistic missiles.

Four people were killed in the IRGC bombings, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

There were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing of Erbil, the Iraqi security source told ABC News.”

UPDATE: Iran’s IRGC claims responsibility for attack in Erbil Iraq targeting US consulate and airport. Major major escalation https://t.co/KGytw5B55U — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 15, 2024

This story is unfolding. Check back for updates.