Bizarre: Fox News Host Jesse Watters Invites Psychic on Show to Predict Trump’s Future Using Tarot Cards (VIDEO)

Fox News host Jesse Watters brought a psychic on his show to predict how 2024 will go for Trump.

In the bizarre segment, Watters asked the psychic to give him a reading of President Trump.

The physic reached into her deck of tarot cards and pulled out a green card that depicted a figure wearing a dark cloak.

She then explained how the card means to have a “sense of loss.”

The psychic continued, “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

Many conservative Christians were disgusted Watters brought the psychic on his show considering tarot card readings are closely linked to occult practices.

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

