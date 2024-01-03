Bizarre: Fox News Host Jesse Watters Invites Psychic on Show to Predict Trump’s Future Using Tarot Cards (VIDEO)

Fox News host Jesse Watters brought a psychic on his show to predict how 2024 will go for Trump.

In the bizarre segment, Watters asked the psychic to give him a reading of President Trump.

The physic reached into her deck of tarot cards and pulled out a green card that depicted a figure wearing a dark cloak.

She then explained how the card means to have a “sense of loss.”

The psychic continued, “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

Awkward moment on Fox last night. They brought on a psychic, asked her to predict Trump's 2024, she reaches into a stack of like 50 cards and pulls out a grim reaper.

A psychic joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters and predicted that former President Donald Trump is set to face ‘a year of loss’ in 2024. Paula Roberts, also known as ‘The English Psychic’ told Watters her predictions on his show Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday evening. Roberts pulled out a bright green card that depicted a figure wearing a black cloak, looking down, as both her and Watters said, ‘Uh-oh.’ The NYC-based psychic went on to say that the card symbolized ‘a sense of loss’ that is ‘very specific’ for Trump.

Many conservative Christians were disgusted Watters brought the psychic on his show considering tarot card readings are closely linked to occult practices.

This is beyond disturbing to air publicly. God have mercy on their souls. — Irma’merica (@Irmadabodee) January 3, 2024