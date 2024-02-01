Billionaire Donor Explains Why He is No Longer Supporting Harvard, Calls the Students ‘Whiny Snowflakes’ (VIDEO)

Harvard has been bleeding financial support since October, when Ivy League students began campus demonstrations in support of Hamas.

One of their billionaire donors recently explained why he is no longer supporting the institution, calling out the school for its embrace of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies.

Adding insult to injury, he called the students whiny snowflakes.

CNN actually covered this:

$500 million Harvard megadonor halts donations, says elite schools produce ‘whiny snowflakes’ Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who has donated more than $500 million to Harvard University over the years, has halted contributions to his alma mater and claimed elite schools produce “whiny snowflakes.” Griffin, one of the richest people in the world, joins a growing list of donors to Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia and other top schools who have decided to close their checkbooks. At a conference in Miami on Tuesday, Griffin expressed deep frustration with the state of American universities, including the disastrous testimony before Congress by the presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn. Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel, said he is no longer supporting Harvard financially but would like that to change. “Until Harvard makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role as [educators of] young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I am not interested in supporting the institution,” Griffin told CNBC’s Leslie Picker during the MFA Network Miami conference.

Billionaire Ken Griffin, who gave Harvard $300 million last year: “I’m not interested in supporting the institution.” He asks if Harvard will return to educating young people to be leaders or remain “lost in the wilderness” of DEI. pic.twitter.com/exLdTqHnv8 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) January 30, 2024

It really seems like the public has finally caught on to what a con and joke that higher education has become in recent years and it’s hitting schools where it hurts most. Right in the wallet.