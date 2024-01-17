Bill Gates Says Next-Generation Vaccines to Offer ‘Longer Duration, More Coverage’ and Will Be Administered Needle-Free (VIDEO)

At the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) held from January 15–19, 2024, Bill Gates has sparked skepticism with his recent statements about the future of vaccines.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Gates expressed confidence in the development of next-generation vaccines that promise longer duration, broader coverage, and the shift towards needle-free administration.

“We make sure that for all these vaccines, there’s enough capacity; there’s competition. So the prices keep going down, and we will have new vaccines,” said Gates.

“We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine, and even the things like COVID vaccines; we need to make them have longer duration, more coverage. And we’re going to change instead of using a needle to use a little patch. So the pandemic really highlighted that we’ve been underinvested in those innovations, and our partners in India are part of how we’re going to get these breakthrough products done,” he added.

WATCH:

NEW – Bill Gates Says Next-Gen COVID Vaccines Will Have ‘Longer Duration’ and Use Patches Instead of Needles “We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine, and even things like Covid vaccines, we need to make them have longer duration, more coverage. And we’re going to… pic.twitter.com/MQ48NoFiHP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 16, 2024

Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently invested $23.6 million in U.S.-based Micron Biomedical to develop needle-free vaccine technology, emphasized the importance of affordable, accessible, and innovative vaccine solutions.

This technology will use a patch-like device with dissolvable microneedles.

Micron Biomedical announced: