Biden Will Not Fire Lloyd Austin: White House Spox



Joe Biden has no plans to fire Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to comments to reporters Monday morning by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said Biden “looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon as soon as possible” and that Biden “respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency. He also respects the amazing job he’s done as Defense Secretary…”

Kirby said he does not know if Biden knows the details of Austin’s illness. Biden spoke with Austin on Saturday several days after he learned about Austin’s secret hospitalization. Biden has expressed no anger or disappointment at being humiliated over being exposed as not having full control of his administration.

WASHINGTON (Jan. 23, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan 23, 2020.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. XaViera Masline)

Biden is standing by Austin after he kept his hospitalization in the ICU last week a secret from Biden, White House staff, Congress and senior Pentagon officials such that even even Austin’s vacationing deputy did not know for three days he was incapacitated.

Austin has yet to disclose the nature of his illness except to say through a spokesman it resulted due to complications from an elective medical procedure that took place on December 22. Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on New Year’s Day where he remains. He resumed his duties on Friday after being incapacitated for several days in the ICU. The Pentagon said Sunday that Austin has opted to stay in the ICU for “privacy” reasons even though he no longer needs that level of care.

Audio clips of Jean Pierre and Kirby briefing reporters during a gaggle on Air Force One as Biden flew to Charleston, South Carolina Monday morning, posted by the RNC. Both spokespersons dodged direct answers except to make clear Biden will not be firing Austin:

Biden did not answer a reporter’s shouted question about Austin when he arrived in Charleston to give a race-baiting campaign speech targeting President Trump at the site of the 2015 racist massacre of nine Black churchgoers, Mother Emanuel Church :

