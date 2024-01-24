Biden Trashes Trump, Incoherently Rambles About His Dumpster Fire Economy During Remarks at United Auto Workers Conference (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at the United Auto Workers conference at the Marriott Marquis in DC.

The United Auto Workers Union endorsed Joe Biden for president on Wednesday.

“If our endorsement must be earned, then Joe Biden has earned it!” UAW President Shawn Fain said before he introduced Joe Biden.

Fain also trashed Trump even though he has the support of many auto union workers.

“Donald Trump is a scab!” Shawn Fain said. “Donald Trump is a billionaire and that’s who he represents!”

Here’s Joe Biden in 2019 going nuclear and telling an auto worker he’s “full of shit!”

Today, Biden will address the United Auto Workers in a desperate attempt to shore up his hemorrhaging support. Hopefully he doesn't threaten them, like he did in 2019 when he told an auto worker he was "full of sh-t." pic.twitter.com/jx2eITWPtQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

Biden falsely claimed thousands of auto jobs were lost because of Trump after Democrat politicians forcefully closed down businesses during the Covid pandemic.

“Tens of thousands of auto jobs were lost nationwide through Trump’s presidency,” Biden said. “During my presidency, we’ve opened 20 auto factories and more to come. We’ve created more than 250,000 auto jobs all across America.”

This is a brazen lie.

Biden began shouting out of nowhere about building products in America. There is no manufacturing boom underway because of Joe Biden.

Biden randomly starts screaming about building products in America. Except Politico notes Biden's manufacturing push has "yet to generate" the promised employment. pic.twitter.com/WNNYiZZ6x9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

Biden incoherently rambled about his dumpster fire economy.

“I’m a little worried! Some of the major economists in American history are now giving me credit as I go, ‘God, what’s going on?'” Biden said.

BIDEN (mumbling): "I'm a little worried! Some of the major economists in American history are now giving me credit as I go, 'God, what's going on?'" pic.twitter.com/mm4LRbK74m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

“We’re fundamentally changing the economy of this country and everybody’s getting a little worried about it,” Biden said.

BIDEN: "We're fundamentally changing the economy of this country and everybody's getting a little worried about it" pic.twitter.com/2ssmqy8M2J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2024

This is Joe Biden’s only public event for the day. He will shuffle back into the White House and hide for the remainder of the day.