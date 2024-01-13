Biden Regime Proposes New Regulations and Taxes on Oil and Gas Industry

The Biden Regime is now proposing a new natural gas tax.

Biden’s first order of business was to kill tens of thousands of jobs and cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

Gas prices shot up immediately after Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline.

Since then, Biden has continued to wage a war on the ‘fossil fuel’ industry. He has also depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Now Biden is proposing new regulations and taxes on the fossil fuel industry.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, EPA is delivering on a comprehensive strategy to reduce wasteful methane emissions that endanger communities and fuel the climate crisis,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “Today’s proposal, when finalized, will support a complementary set of technology standards and historic resources from the Inflation Reduction Act, to incentivize industry innovation and prompt action.”

“We are laser-focused on working collectively with companies, states and communities to ensure that America leads in deploying technologies and innovations that aid in the development of a clean energy economy,” he continued.

