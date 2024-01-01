The Biden Crime Family – The Evidence Laid Out for Impeachment

If someone you know doesn’t believe there is actual evidence supporting the theory that the Biden Crime Family is corrupt, this is the video you need them to watch. There are none others like it. Grant Stinchfield lays out the most damming pieces of evidence against Joe Biden and his family in an easy to comprehend manner. He relies on facts not speculation.

One of the biggest problems for Biden Crime Family investigators is the overwhelming amount of evidence against Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and family. There is so much evidence, it is difficult for the American people to grasp the significance of the shell companies, suspicious bank wire reports, the text messages and the shady business deals.

This video puts it all in perspective. If you want an in-depth look at just how deep the corruption is among the Biden family, this video is a must watch.