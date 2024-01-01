The Biden Crime Family – The Evidence Laid Out for Impeachment

by

If someone you know doesn’t believe there is actual evidence supporting the theory that the Biden Crime Family is corrupt, this is the video you need them to watch. There are none others like it. Grant Stinchfield lays out the most damming pieces of evidence against Joe Biden and his family in an easy to comprehend manner. He relies on facts not speculation.

One of the biggest problems for Biden Crime Family investigators is the overwhelming amount of evidence against Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and family. There is so much evidence, it is difficult for the American people to grasp the significance of the shell companies, suspicious bank wire reports, the text messages and the shady business deals.

This video puts it all in perspective. If you want an in-depth look at just how deep the corruption is among the Biden family, this video is a must watch.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.