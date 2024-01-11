Attorney Clevenger: Concerned Citizens Need Not Wait for Politicians to Prosecute Fani Willis and Her Lover Nathan Wade – There May Be Other Options

According to Attorney Ty Clevenger, if elected prosecutors in Georgia are too squeamish or biased to go after Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis or her lover Nathan Wade, there are other options.

A private citizen can ask a superior court judge to sign an arrest warrant or he/she could take the case directly before a grand jury.

Clevenger explained the scenario in a trio of tweets.

Concerned citizens need not wait around for politicians to prosecute Nathan Wade or Fani Willis. Any private citizen can take evidence before a Georgia superior court judge and get an arrest warrant. See Georgia Grand Jury Handbook (https://hallcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/2302/Grand-Jury-Handbook-PDF?bidId=…), p. 26. (2/3) Fulton County is far left, but Wade’s offices are in Cobb County, which still has some conservative judges. Anyone could take the issue before a Cobb County judge or take it directly to the grand jury. (3/3) The case against Willis / Wade would be prosecuted by the Georgia AG (rather than the Democrat DA) because the AG has special jurisdiction over public corruption crimes against the state (https://law.georgia.gov/about-us/duties). Anyone interested?

Someone else pointed out that Wade and Willis could be prosecuted federally for racketeering based on honest services wire fraud. That will never happen, but a private plaintiff might be able to bring a civil RICO claim against everyone involved (Wade & Willis allegedly met with White House personnel to coordinate the attack) . The RICO venue statute is very broad, so the case could be brought in Georgia, anywhere else there is a defendant, or any place where acts related to the conspiracy occurred.