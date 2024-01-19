Are The Globalists Preparing Us for Another Lab Leak?

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

“Disease X” has gotten a lot of attention the last few months, and with the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, “Disease X” is getting more attention – and more global dollars.

As the globalists start to plan for “Disease X” many of the trusted voices in the medical community are starting to ask out loud – “are they conditioning us for another lab leak?”

Replaying the COVID-19 Playbook

In 2019, the voices that are warning us about “Disease X” warned us that we could see a global pandemic in the near future. In fact, they even identified the Coronavirus as the most likely culprit for a global pandemic.

Almost like clockwork, the predictions of a possibly global pandemic in 2019 became a reality in 2020.

Indeed, experts have pointed out that it is highly unlikely that the warnings about a possible pandemic followed so close in time to an actual pandemic outbreak was nothing more than a coincidence.

In fact, according to John Leake, writing in Dr. Peter McCullough’s substack, asserts:

The timeline and the documentary evidence clearly indicate that SARS-CoV-2 leaked or was deliberately released from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology sometime in 2019. The documentary evidence further reveals that certain key players were aware that a SARS coronavirus, highly contagious to humans, was detected spreading in Wuhan in the fall of 2019.

When Prediction is Really Pretext

The reality is that all of the warnings about a potential pandemic before 2020 were big business for big pharma and the entire pharmaceutical industrial complex. Billions of dollars were spent preparing for a pandemic and many of those dollars were spent on dangerous experiments all in the name of pandemic preparedness. Of course, now we know that those same dangerous experiments, funded in the name of preparing us for a pandemic, are the experiments actually responsible for the pandemic itself.

As Leake points out in Dr. McCullough’s Substack,

That the entire prediction endeavor is based on a false pretext has done nothing to hinder the growth of a huge infectious disease prediction industry, with hundreds of millions of grant money thrown at it. Prediction is the pretext for performing dangerous gain-of-function work on animal viruses that are deemed the most likely to make the evolutionary jump from animal hosts to humans.

They Won’t Close the Dangerous Bio Labs

The same dangerous labs responsible for the leak or the deliberate release of COVID-19 remain open for business today despite the urging of experts:

Dr. Peter McCullough and I urge all prudent adults of the world to join together in demanding the closure of dangerous bio-labs. We cannot wait for the “hypothetical, unknown pathogen” that is now called Disease X to escape or be deliberately released from one of these labs. If this happen again, there will be grave consequences for the responsible parties.

If World Leaders Won’t Shut Down the Dangerous Bio Labs, How do we Stay Safe?

So if world leaders won’t act to shut down these dangerous bio labs, what can the average person do to stay safe? The solution is to be prepared. That’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media fighting against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of corrupt Big Pharma, believes that now – more than ever – people should be prepared for the next pandemic:

“I’ve strongly recommended “stockpiling” critical medications including antibiotics since the turn of the century. This has been an incredible investment as many friends, family, and patients have benefited. Now, in the winter of 2023, this recommendation is even more crucial.”

The ultimate safeguard for your health.

Be ready for the next crisis. This medical emergency kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including ivermectin, amoxicillin, and Z-pak. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Don’t be caught unprepared for whatever the WEF has in mind. Don’t be reliant on the broken and corrupt medical-industrial complex. Don’t regret not acting today.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.