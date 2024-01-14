American Academy of Pediatrics Article Says Laws Banning Trans ‘Care’ for Kids is ‘Medical Neglect’ 

Emily Georges, Emily C.B. Brown, and Rachel Silliman Cohen of the Seattle Children’s Hospital published a recent article in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), arguing that laws safeguarding minors from life-altering hormone treatments and disfiguring surgery “amounts to state-sanctioned medical neglect and emotional abuse.”

The December article urged a “reframing” of the “discussion” surrounding such laws.

Further underscoring their agenda, one of the article’s subjects is listed as Child Abuse and Neglect. Additionally, the search keywords for topics are child abuse, emotional abuse, gender, neglect, reframing, and gender identity.

The writers preface the article by saying they want to “refute the idea that gender-affirming care (GAC) [sic] is child maltreatment” and also “demonstrate how withholding GAC is harmful to children and amounts to state-sanctioned medical neglect and emotional abuse.”

Lifesite reports:

Referencing what the article calls “a dangerous trend of transphobia and prejudice toward transgender and gender diverse (TGD) children,” i.e. laws that reaffirm biological reality, protect girls’ sports and spaces, and prohibit mutilating surgeries for minors, the writers argued that the laws “punish caregivers and physicians when they choose to support children.” “They deny children access to routine health care that has been shown to decrease dramatically high rates of suicide and depression for TGD youth,” the authors said. Transgender identification itself — which prominent leaders in the transgender medical field have acknowledged can be tied to “social contagion” — is indeed associated with astronomically high rates of suicide and suicidal ideation. Research published in March 2022 found that 82% of people who identify as transgender “have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.”

In a response published to the article, assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry

Kathleen McDeavitt slammed the premise.