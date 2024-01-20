Amazon Unleashes Program Making Satan ‘the Good Guy’



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘What does it say about our society?’

Multiple story lines, movies, TV programs and such in recent years have portrayed Satan as a bit of a rogue, a little outlandish, but really not a bad guy.

Of course, that’s in direct conflict with the Bible, which warns in Isaiah, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

But few have done it as blatantly as what appears in a new Amazon Prime Video offering, which was promoted this week by Prime Video.

It’s called #HazbinHotel and it specifically portrays the angels of heaven as the bad guys, and Satan and his minions, including Lilith, as the good guys.

Heaven and hell like you’ve never seen them before. Here is the opening scene of #HazbinHotel, premiering Friday on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/MRkiaCu3bm — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 16, 2024

A commentary from a stunned David Strom at HotAir,com said, “I know that the creators of Hazbin Hotel are trolling for attention. I also know that civilization will not stand or fall based on a stupid R-rated animated series about Hell.”

However, he wrote, “But geez, man. What does it say about our society that one of the largest corporations in the world with millions of subscribers to its video service is heavily promoting a series in which Heaven’s Angels are the bad guys and Satan is the good guy?”

He said, “It is important for Leftists to redeem Hell because it is important to replace the natural moral order as ordained by God with human will. Prometheus giving fire to mankind allowed human beings to climb the ladder from being mere animals to more godlike beings – the goal was to become civilized. Redeeming Satan and sinners is about elevating the animal appetites and putting them at the top of the moral ladder.