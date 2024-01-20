Amazon Unleashes Program Making Satan ‘the Good Guy’

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
‘What does it say about our society?’
Multiple story lines, movies, TV programs and such in recent years have portrayed Satan as a bit of a rogue, a little outlandish, but really not a bad guy.
Of course, that’s in direct conflict with the Bible, which warns in Isaiah, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”
But few have done it as blatantly as what appears in a new Amazon Prime Video offering, which was promoted this week by Prime Video.
It’s called #HazbinHotel and it specifically portrays the angels of heaven as the bad guys, and Satan and his minions, including Lilith, as the good guys.
A commentary from a stunned David Strom at HotAir,com said, “I know that the creators of Hazbin Hotel are trolling for attention. I also know that civilization will not stand or fall based on a stupid R-rated animated series about Hell.”
However, he wrote, “But geez, man. What does it say about our society that one of the largest corporations in the world with millions of subscribers to its video service is heavily promoting a series in which Heaven’s Angels are the bad guys and Satan is the good guy?”
He said, “It is important for Leftists to redeem Hell because it is important to replace the natural moral order as ordained by God with human will. Prometheus giving fire to mankind allowed human beings to climb the ladder from being mere animals to more godlike beings – the goal was to become civilized. Redeeming Satan and sinners is about elevating the animal appetites and putting them at the top of the moral ladder.
“God’s moral order must be replaced by human will, or all the transhumanism is not only incoherent but a rebellion against the Good. Drag queens, pedophilia, licentiousness, and hubris are based on a rejection of God’s strictures, and we can’t have that.”
He said he’s not advocating censorship, but he said people must know “our society is going down a very dark and dangerous path. It’s one thing to debate the moral contours of the universe, what exactly God or nature demands of us, and quite another to celebrate embracing the appetites and transitory desires as the highest good.”
