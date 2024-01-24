Alan Dershowitz Joins Rose Unplugged: Hamas Could be Coming to a Theatre Near You (AUDIO)

Alan Dershowitz, author of “War Against the Jews: How to End Hamas Barbarism” joined Rose Unplugged to discuss the threat of Hamas terrorists.
Dershowitz weighed in on the idea of a Two State Solution: Who really wants it? No one is calling for a 2 state solution.
“If Hamas succeeds in Israel Beware: it is coming to a theatre near you…..” Dershowitz said.
