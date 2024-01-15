AbleChild Awards Update: Seating Limited for Recognition Dinner in February with James O’Keefe, Joe Hoft and Maureen Bannon

In December AbleChild announced a recognition dinner for Steve Bannon, James O’Keefe and Joe Hoft that will take place in Vero Beach, Florida on the evening of February 10, 2024.

Good news – there are seats still available but they are moving fast. 

ABLECHILD’S FIRST ANNUAL RECOGNITION DINNER IN VERO BEACH, FLORIDA

In December AbleChild wrote:

AbleChild is recognizing three investigative journalists for their achievements in protecting human rights.  Their dedication to the liberty of  the human spirit has aligned directly with our mission of “informed consent”.  It is with great honor we share this moment with all our supporters.  The evening in Vero Beach, Florida will outline AbleChild’s mission with a multimedia presentation and introduction to our “God” moment of meeting.   These talented and free spirited individuals have the courage it takes to release the strongholds wrapped around our individual liberties.  Dinner will be included.  Join us as we celebrate these outstanding leaders and hear their insights into overcoming the challenges we face today.  Together our objective is to protect President Eisenhower’s Able Child and the National Defense Education Act.

Tickets are still available but are going fast.  Here is an update:

Our deadline quickly approaches to finalize our dinner guest list for the caterer.  It is our commitment to demonstrate an overwhelming amount of appreciation for James O’Keefe, Joe Hoft, and Stephen K. Bannon for their courage and tenacity in an Age of Lies.

Let’s pack the house!  Share this invitation, so we can fill the few available seats that remain before the catering deadline!

Without you we could not pursue this amazing work.  If you cannot attend this event and wish to make a donation to AbleChild, please click on our Donation link here: https://www.ablechild.org/help/donate/.  As always please note that no salaries are paid from your donations.

Email us with any hotel inquiries and transportation needs.

