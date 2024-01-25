25 Year Old Suspect Charged With Capital Murder And Attempted Murder Of Another Man Same Day

A man named Anthony Dubose Jr., who is suspected of shooting and killing a 77-year-old man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been booked on charges of murder. Stephen A. Keith Jr., who was driving, was killed in the shooting.

Another incident in which Dubose wounded a man has also led to Dubose being accused of attempted murder.

AL.com reports,

The ordeal began just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday when Birmingham 911 sent out a lookout bulletin that an SUV was shooting at a sedan at Edwards Lake Road and Gadsden Highway. A short time later, more calls came in updating the location of the two vehicles, to include the shooter, said Sgt. LaQuitta Wade. A Birmingham sergeant in the area then heard shooting. Those vehicles were in the 9300 block of Parkway East. A crash then happened in that location, which was in front of Arby’s. When first responders arrived on the scene of the wreck, they found Keith injured in a small car that had crashed into a large pickup truck. Keith was rushed to UAB Hospital where doctors determined he had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital late Saturday night. The driver of the truck was also hospitalized in serious condition. That man was reportedly on his way home from work when the crash happened. Those close to him say he sustained a broken back. As police were investigating that incident, they were notified of another person shot. That call came in at 3:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of High Point Terrace.

This is the 135th homicide in Birmingham in 2023. Nine of those shootings were ruled justified by the courts, including one involving an outside law enforcement agency.

Shortly after 5 p.m., investigators located the shooting suspect in Tom Bradford Park, also on the city’s east side. Officers descended on the park where the suspect was taken into custody before 6:30 p.m. East Precinct officers, the department’s Crime Reduction Team, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Trussville police all worked to make the arrest. Police initially said Keith was caught in crossfire, but later determined he had been targeted. Why he was targeted, and if they even knew each other, has not been made clear.

As a result, Dubose will be held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.