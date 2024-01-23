23-Year-Old Christian Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Fatally Shot in DC

A college graduate who went to DC to volunteer to help others was shot and killed in an attempted robbery last week.

Ryan Realbuto, 23, was in Democrat-run Washington DC for about six months volunteering with Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps.

Everything changed in the blink of an eye as he was walking home with two friends last Thursday night. A car with a few unidentified suspects pulled up and asked Realbuto and his friends for money. One suspect got out of the car and shot Realbuto when they didn’t give them any money.

Realbuto was transported to the hospital but unfortunately passed away.

New York Post reported:

A 23-year-old upstate New York native who moved to Washington, DC to volunteer for an organization that helps high school students was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in the nation’s capital last week, police and loved ones said. Recent college graduate Ryan Realbuto was fatally shot Thursday around 10 p.m. when an armed suspect demanded money as he and two friends walked home from a youth gathering at a church, according to family. “While they were walking, a car pulled up, the men asked for money, one person got out of the car, and when no one produced any cash, the person shot Ryan,” his aunt wrote in a verified GoFundMe page.

Ryan Realbuto’s mother shared her experience with the loss of her son.

“This is life altering. Our life will never ever be the same. Ryan’s two brothers lives will never be the same.” Realbuto’s mother had said.

“This shatters a family. It shatters, shatters a community. He was all about his family. He looked up to his two older brothers they really, really looked out for him.” Realbuto’s mother continued.

Watch:

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.