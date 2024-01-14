120,000 Gather for 24-Hour Rally in Israel to Mark 100 Days Since Hamas Terrorists Kidnapped Hostages

On October 7, 2023, Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israelis and foreigners in a surprise attack on civilians in southern Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel before the invasion and massacre.

The terror group also took at least 240 Jews and foreigners hostage.

On Saturday, an estimated 120,000 people gathered for a 24-hour rally in Israel to mark 100 days since the mass kidnapping.

This is Liora Argamani at the rain drenched rally in Tel Aviv today praying for her daughters release before she dies.

Liora is a terminally cancer patient and her last wish is to see her daughter Noa (in the picture) before she dies.

The Times of Israel reports:

Speakers during the early hours of the rally, which began after sundown in what has been dubbed “Hostages Square” in central Tel Aviv, included relatives of the roughly 132 hostages still in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew and former Israel Supreme Court president Dorit Beinisch. The family members of the hostages addressing the gathering warned that time was running out to save their loved ones, and expressed intense frustration with the government, which they argued is not doing enough to save those that it neglected on October 7, when some 240 people were kidnapped into Gaza by Palestinian terrorists. The rally took place as an agreement moved forward to have medications transferred to the hostages for the first time. The medications were reportedly handed over to Qatari officials on Saturday night and were then slated to be delivered to the Red Cross or a different third party, which would be responsible for bringing the meds to the hostages.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum gathered in New York City to also mark the somber occasion.