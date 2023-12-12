Zelensky Tells Senators He Is Considering Drafting 40-Year-Old Men and Needs More US Dollars

Volodymyr Zelensky is back in Washington DC begging for money for his losing military campaign against Russia.

Volodymyr walked through the halls of Congress with Majority leader Chuck Schumer and opposition leader Mitch McConnell.

Zelensky wants $61 billion.

Congress won’t spend a dime protecting our own border but will likely fund Zelensky’s failed war against Russia.

Congress wants to defend Ukraine but not the US.

During his visit today Zelensky said he is thinking about drafting 40-year-old men.

He’s running out of bodies to feed the meat grinder at the front line.