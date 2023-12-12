Zelensky Tells Senators He Is Considering Drafting 40-Year-Old Men and Needs More US Dollars

by
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks through Capitol Hill with Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell

Volodymyr Zelensky is back in Washington DC begging for money for his losing military campaign against Russia.

Volodymyr walked through the halls of Congress with Majority leader Chuck Schumer and opposition leader Mitch McConnell.

Zelensky wants $61 billion.

Congress won’t spend a dime protecting our own border but will likely fund Zelensky’s failed war against Russia.

Congress wants to defend Ukraine but not the US.

During his visit today Zelensky said he is thinking about drafting 40-year-old men.

He’s running out of bodies to feed the meat grinder at the front line.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.