Zelensky Appears on FOX News Begging Western Leaders to Send Money to Ukraine — Says Funding the War in Ukraine is About ‘Morality,’ Not Economics (VIDEO)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with Joe Biden, appeared on FOX News’ “Special Report” with chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday.

During the interview, Zelenskyy claimed that the assistance Ukraine seeks from its partners, particularly the U.S., transcends mere financial aid—it is fundamentally a moral choice.

“It’s not about financing, it’s about the morality,” Zelensky claimed, underscoring his appeal for continued American backing.

Although Zelensky was honest about America’s internal issues, such as the border crisis, he nonetheless advocated for increased financing on the grounds that the country can solve its own problems.

“I know that you have your own challenges and domestic problems, and they are huge, I’m sure, but I think the United States is a great country which managed the complex problems — how to get success, how to stop the wars in all the world,” Zelenskyy said.

In a direct response to Baier’s question regarding critics of his leadership, President Zelensky urged those in government and mayoral positions to focus on the war effort.

“Think about the war. Think about how to defend our people. Don’t travel through the world each day. Travel to the front line. Ask people, ask soldiers what they need. Do this. Not build roads for today. Don’t do it. Spend all your money on the weapons, the drones, the society, the pensions, etc,” Zelensky said, claiming the importance of supporting the front lines in Ukraine over domestic projects.

“And don’t cry because you are leaders, and that’s why we are, and that’s why we stay; because mostly, people are not crying. People stay and fight against Putin, and we don’t have any enemies in our country. We can’t have and can’t have time for this, and we don’t have it. We have only one enemy; this is Putin, and that’s it.”

WATCH: