Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized at Age 70: ‘Total Surrender and Dedication to Jesus’ (VIDEO)

Hulk Hogan is offering a reminder to everyone that it’s never too late to accept God into your life. The 70 year-old wrestling icon was recently baptized and is sharing the news with the world.

This is one of the aspects of Christianity that the left never seems to understand. All are welcome in the eyes of God. It is a matter of free will. It’s up to you.

We are all flawed sinners yet we are all able to come to God if we choose.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hulk Hogan gets BAPTIZED! WWE legend, 70, reveals special ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida: ‘Total surrender and dedication to Jesus’ WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been baptized. The star, 70, revealed he was baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida as he shared snaps and video from his ceremony to his Instagram account on Wednesday. The video captured Hulk being submerged in a small pool of water before he emerged and flashed a smile. ‘Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!’ he captioned the post. His wife Sky Daily Hogan – whom he married in September- was also baptized, and Hulk assisted in her ceremony. Just before he was christened, he helped dip his wife into the water. She surfaced with a smile and gently clapped her hands.

Here’s a quick clip:

HULK HOGAN DECLARES HIS 'TOTAL SURRENDER AND DEDICATION TO JESUS': 'GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/5Jq2kJehOX — X_R_P V_R_A (@XRP_DigiGold) December 21, 2023

Hogan tweeted this about the experience:

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Congratulations to Mr. Hogan and his wife.