Woke UK Methodist Church Issues ‘Inclusive Language Guide’ Discourages Use of ‘Hurtful’ Terms Like ‘Husband’ and ‘Wife’

The Methodist Church of Great Britain released a new woke “Inclusive Language Guide” to police language for its ministers and those who practice the faith.

The guide includes advises Methodists to avoid using “hurtful” gendered terms such as “husband” and “wife.”

The guide shares, “As Christians, we need to have the courage for conversations that can sometimes be difficult, to recognize that we sometimes exclude people, to listen with humility, to repent of any hurtful language and to take care with how we listen and what we say or write, in the Spirit of Christ.”