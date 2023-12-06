Wisconsin Trump Electors Forced through Struggle Session and Public Apology for Challenging 2020 Election

Wisconsin Trump delegates were forced through a public struggle session on Wednesday for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Wisconsin was one of six battleground states that witnessed President Trump’s enormous lead reverse in the middle of the night after a mysterious and still unexplained ballot dump for Joe Biden.
The alternative electors were forced to admit that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
This is the new Biden-Obama America. You’re going to love it.
This was taken from CNN.
The 10 fake electors from Wisconsin disavowed their attempt to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, recognized the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory, and pledged to never serve as a real or sham elector in any future election, as part of a civil lawsuit settlement announced on Wednesday.
This is the latest measure of accountability for the Trump campaign’s seven-state plot to undermine the Electoral College and block the transfer of power. Federal prosecutors indicted Trump in connection with the scheme; the entire faux delegation from Michigan was hit with state charges; and so have three of the 16 fake electors from Georgia.
As part of the Wisconsin settlement, the 10 fake electors issued a statement acknowledging that the phony certificates they signed in December 2020 were “used as part of an attempt to improperly overturn” the lawful election results.
“We hereby reaffirm that Joseph R. Biden, Jr. won the 2020 presidential election and that we were not the duly elected presidential electors for the State of Wisconsin for the 2020 presidential election,” says a portion of their statement. “We oppose any attempt to undermine the public’s faith in the ultimate results of the 2020 presidential election.”