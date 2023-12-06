Wisconsin Trump Electors Forced through Struggle Session and Public Apology for Challenging 2020 Election

Wisconsin Trump delegates were forced through a public struggle session on Wednesday for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Wisconsin was one of six battleground states that witnessed President Trump’s enormous lead reverse in the middle of the night after a mysterious and still unexplained ballot dump for Joe Biden.

The alternative electors were forced to admit that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

This is the new Biden-Obama America. You’re going to love it.

A group of Wisconsin Republicans who tried to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have withdrawn the paperwork they sent to Congress and acknowledged that President Biden won the election https://t.co/fzXI5219lI https://t.co/fzXI5219lI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 6, 2023

This was taken from CNN.