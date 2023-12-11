“Why Won’t You Just Die?”- Footage Shows Moment a Deranged Student Brutally Attacks Teacher Before Choking and Sexually Assaulting Her (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported last April that a Las Vegas student was accused of a brutal assault on a teacher. Now, a horrifying video has been released showing the moment the youth launched his terrifying attack on the instructor before choking and r*ping her.

8 News Now Las Vegas obtained the footage Saturday via a public records request from inside Eldorado High School. The video shows the moment 16-year-old Jonathan Garcia-Martinez assaulted his teacher, only identified as Sade. The attack initially occurred on April 7, 2022.

The video shows Martinez-Garcia walking the high school hallway just after 1:30 p.m. He then looks back and stops in front of a classroom.

Unable to enter, he walks down the hall again but suddenly turns around, and Sade’s head pops out.

Garcia-Martinez then attacks the teacher. He struggles briefly with Sade before violently dragging her back into the classroom.

WATCH:

The video jumps to 3:05 p.m., where the youth is seen walking out of the classroom with his head down. This is roughly one and a half hours after the initial attack.

The footage then shifts to the bodycam of a Clark County School District Police officer searching for Garcia-Martinez later that day.

Garcia-Martinez was discovered sitting in a tinted-out vehicle as the arresting officer approached. He is forced to leave the car right before the video ends.

The New York Post reports that during a June 2023 sentencing hearing, Sade gave a bone-chilling statement outlining the pure evil nature of crime while Garcia-Martinez smirked.

Since it happened, there hasn’t been a single night I haven’t dreamt of the attack. I would wake up in a new spot and position each time, knowing that he’d just drag my limp and near-lifeless body to a different part of the classroom to do whatever he so chose to do with my body as I lay unconscious. He’d beat my body so badly that I could no longer fight.

But the story only gets worse. The teen then choked her unconscious and proceeded to r*pe her. When Sade woke up, her pants and underwear had been pulled down while Garcia-Martinez was pouring liquid over her.

Investigators revealed he was trying to set Sade on fire. He also dumped a heavy bookcase over her and sat on top of it while attempting to slit her wrists.

While trying to kill her, Garcia-Martinez had just one question: “Why won’t you just die?”

Sade said the reason Garcia-Martinez attacked her was because he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge.”

Garcia-Martinez pled guilty to attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and attempted sexual assault. Tyler Gaston, the teen’s attorney, claimed an asthma drug called Singulair was to blame for his actions. This drug causes severe mood swings and delusions.

“He had no history of anything but being a perfect, loving kid,” Gaston argued.

Judge Kathleen Delaney dismissed the lame excuse and sentenced Garcia-Martinez to 40 years in prison.