White House Press Corps Bursts Into Laughter After Peter Doocy 'Mistakenly' Refers to Joe Biden as 'Obiden' (VIDEO)

The White House press room burst into laughter following a Freudian slip by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, who referred to Joe Biden as “President O-Biden.”

The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, came as Doocy addressed National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on the regime’s response to the recent Israel-Gaza conflict.

As reported by The Hill, there is a disagreement between Biden and Harris regarding the regime’s approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Specifically, it suggested that Harris was pushing for a more public expression of concern for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

It was Doocy’s verbal misstep that captured the moment.

Is President Obiden…uh…is President Biden…okay,” he asked, immediately sparking an eruption of laughter from Kirby and other members of the press corps.

“Yes, he is, he’s okay” Kirby jokingly answered.

“That’s good, that’s a big story for us,” said Doocy.

WATCH:

This gaffe quickly gained traction on social media, with users weighing in on Doocy’s mix-up.

Former President Trump, in a rally last October, had made comments that seemed to presage this very moment. Addressing a crowd in New Hampshire, Trump posited that he thinks Biden’s puppetmaster is Barack Hussein Obama.

We all know this is likely the case. Joe Biden can’t even control his bowels, balance, direction, or his speech. We all know Biden is a puppet and somewhat of a body double for the man behind the curtain.

Braindead Biden has also made statements revealing this is the case, like when he says he’ll get in trouble if he goes off script or when he referred to himself as Obama’s Vice President.

“It’s never been worse than it is now under Crooked Joe Biden, and frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama—I think it’s his boss,” said Trump.

