Whistleblower Sues Hospital for Trying to Have Her Locked Up as a Mental Case

A former employee of a hospital in Newcastle, Wyoming, is charging that the institution’s officials tried to have her involuntarily committed as a mental patient after she had raised questions about the ethics – and legality – of some of their actions.

A report in the Cowboy State Daily confirms a lawsuit has been filed by Amanda McDade against the Weston County Health Services in federal court.

“She accuses the hospital of retaliating for voicing her concerns, of threatening to have her involuntarily committed as if she were mentally ill, of causing her anxiety, and of forcing her to resign,” the report explained.

McDade, a human-services employee, worked for the corporation for several years.

Her lawsuit charges, “The defendant is a governmental entity under the Wyoming Governmental Claims Act. Certainly, the government cannot threaten to strip us of our civil liberty and freedom when their illegality and ethics are called out through the proper process. To silence the voice of those who speak against you and threaten to place them in an involuntary mental health hold, as a government employer, is nothing that should ever occur in the free United States of America.”

The hospital didn’t respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

Her responsibilities included, among other things, employee records, payroll, timekeeping and operations documentation.

The report said the filing charges, “During the course of her employment, the plaintiff raised concerns of money mismanagement, illegality, and ethics through the proper chain of command. Instead of this being remedied, plaintiff was retaliated against and subjected to a hostile work environment.”

The document alleges the hospital officials asked her to change records to “cover up,” but she did not, as she considered the instructions “unethical and likely illegal,” the report documents.

Then, abruptly, she found official were trying to have her involuntarily committed as a mental patient.

