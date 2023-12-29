WAYNE ROOT: What Happens In Vegas, Is Proof Democrats are Crooked Communist Traitors Everywhere

By Wayne Allyn Root

America was the greatest nation in world history ever blessed by God. The key word being “was.”

It’s all happening right in front of your eyes. You are living through the intentional destruction of America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and the great American middle class quality of life.

But you don’t need me to tell you this. You can feel it. You see it. You’re living it. You can read about the destruction and decline of America everywhere. Many conservative politicians, pundits, media personalities, radio talkers and television hosts say it every day.

My claim to fame is helping you understand WHY it’s happening. It’s all about the money. I’m here to report that the entire Democrat Party, virtually every Democrat politician, virtually our entire government, our entire mainstream media, and even quite a few members of the GOP establishment (ie RINOS), are all on the take.

They’ve sold us down the river for a few pieces of gold. They’ve stabbed us in the back. They’re traitors. It’s all about the money. These corrupt bastards have sold out America. Now they’re owned, or blackmailed, or both.

We will never get our country back until we understand what’s happening and why.

I live in Las Vegas. Listen to the treachery and corruption we’ve unearthed in Las Vegas in just the past few months. Trust me, what happens in Vegas happens everywhere. We are the canary in the coal mine. This is going on in every state, in every state legislature, in every judicial chamber, in Congress, in the White House.

We’ve been sold out.

Here is a list provided by the Republican Governor of Nevada Joe Lombardo this week…

*Democrat Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow voted to give $250,000 of taxpayer money to a nonprofit organization, then only two weeks later they hired her as Director. She immediately ended her re-election campaign in disgrace after this scandal was publicly disclosed.

*Democrat Assemblyman C.H. Miller voted to give $100,000 of taxpayer money to a nonprofit organization without disclosing he was just hired as President and CEO. He then resigned in disgrace after this scandal was publicly disclosed.

*Democrat Assemblywoman Bea Duran, a Culinary Union activist, ended her re-election bid in disgrace after it was disclosed she voted for a bill that handed $25 million to the Culinary Union.

*Democrat Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop removed all mentions of her affiliation with United Way of Southern Nevada, after it was disclosed she voted for a bill that gave $1.2 million to United Way of Southern Nevada.

*Nevada’s Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford, who in his youth was arrested multiple times for stealing tires (you can’t make this stuff up), is now embroiled in a scandal after the media reported his former law firm was paid upwards of $65 million in legal fees from his own Attorney General’s office.

Those are just a few of the scandals. I don’t have room to list them all.

What’s my point in exposing these Las Vegas scandals to my national audience? First, this is the tip of the iceberg. These are only the Democrats whose scandals have been exposed. Wanna bet virtually every Democrat in Nevada is getting a piece of the taxpayer money they direct to nonprofits, law firms and other organizations they’re in bed with?

Second, you want to bet this is going on in all 50 states, Congress and of course, the Biden White House? This country is up for sale to the highest (or in some cases, the lowest) bidder.

Third, the secret to this scandal is “nonprofits.” This is how Democrats steal billions of taxpayer dollars. In return they get bribed with a piece of the action and as a bonus, the nonprofits donate back to their campaigns.

Fourth, if these lowlife small-time Nevada Democrats would sell out their country and their own mother for $10,000 here, $25,000 there…what would they do for millions of dollars of tax-free bribes wired offshore? How about $10 million? How about $100 million?

Now we’re talking REAL MONEY.

And that’s precisely how America has been sold out. What just happened in Las Vegas, Nevada is nothing more than the minor leagues of government corruption, bribery and influence peddling. These Nevada Democrats are small-time nobodies stealing a few thousand dollars each.

But the Democrats who reside in Congress, the US Senate, the White House, and government agencies, have taken millions, or tens of millions, or hundreds of millions in bribes from China, the Chinese Communist Party and the Mexican Drug Cartels to…

A) Destroy America…

B) Damage our economy…

and C) Make certain the Mexico border stays wide open, so billions of dollars per day in human trafficking, sex trafficking and drug trafficking can continue uninterrupted.

Don’t forget the billions in foreign and military aid given to Ukraine. How much was carved off the top for “the Big Guy” and all his fellow criminals and traitors in Congress?

And now add in the billions of dollars in bribes paid in the form of legal campaign contributions (and insider trading stock tips) given to every member of both parties by Big Pharma to cover-up any mention, or investigation, of millions of Covid vaccine deaths and injuries.

Yes folks, our once-great country has been sold down the river…betrayed for a few pieces of gold…by our politicians and government bureaucrats…virtually every Democrat politician in America, but a good amount of Republicans too.

The proof is found just this week in Nevada. Trust me, if it happens in Las Vegas, it happens everywhere- especially in Washington, DC.

Except for much bigger money!

