Watch: Michigan Imam Posts Rant Urging Muslims to Wage Jihad Against ‘Infidel West’

An Islamist fanatic is urging Muslims to urge war against the “infidel West — ” from the safe place of American soil.

Ahmad Musa Jibril is also urging his followers to declare jihad against the United States itself, according to the New York Post.

The Michigan cleric declared as such in videos uploaded to X and Telegram accounts associated with him.

Jabril assailed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a mere “dog” for President Joe Biden.

Michigan Islamic Scholar: “Mothers In America And The West Should Nurse Their Infants With The Love Of Jihad, Ambition To Become a Mujahid And A Martyr; The Infidel West, U.S. Are The Enemies Of The Muslims“ pic.twitter.com/NPfLhYKbWK — Congo M (@CongoMassamba89) December 16, 2023

“The infidel West, particularly the U.S., are enemies of Muslims,” the extremist claimed in the same message.

“America is a vicious enemy of the Muslims.”

“Jihad must be a common, normal term on your tongues, on your social media and in the mosques and elsewhere,” Jubril claimed in another video, according to the Daily Mail.

The zealous imam also took aim at leaders of Arab nations who had replaced Islamic sharia law with systems more closely resembling Western civil law.

“They replaced the shari’a and became loyal to the enemies of Allah,” Jubril claimed.

Jubril is urging Muslims who reside in Western countries to raise their children as combatants against his perceived enemies.

If you can’t raise your child telling him you want him to grow up to be a Mujāhid and a Shahīd, then you’re the root of the problem! pic.twitter.com/O8KyiGBaej — Shaykh Ahmad Musā Jibrīl (@sh_Ahmad_Jibril) December 17, 2023

The cleric in question has spent nearly seven years in federal prison for financial crimes and possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the Counter Extremism Project.

Experts are expressing concerns that the beliefs associated with terrorist groups such as the Islamic State will experience a renaissance amid Israel’s war with the Palestinians.

A series of terrorist attacks in Europe has reawakened concerns about the spread of the ideology, according to the Guardian.

Conquest, slavery, and violence toward followers of other religions have heavily featured in Islamic history since the faith’s murky origins in seventh-century Arabia.

The Qu’ran urges Muslims to “fight against those who do not believe in Allah or in the Last Day and who do not consider unlawful what Allāh and His Messenger have made unlawful and who do not adopt the religion of truth from those who were given the Scripture until they give the jizyah [Islamic poll tax] willingly while they are humbled.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.