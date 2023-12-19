WATCH: Massive Volcano Erupts in Iceland After Weeks of Earthquakes (VIDEOS)

A massive volcano in Grindavik, Iceland has finally erupted, following multiple earthquakes. People in the area began evacuating weeks ago.

So far, it does not look like the volcano will cost human lives, but there’s no telling how big the eruption will become.

You can see some video clips below, the spectacle of the eruption is amazing.

Reuters reports:

Iceland volcano erupts near town after weeks of quake activity A volcano erupted late on Monday in southwest Iceland, spewing lava and smoke across a wide area after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said, threatening a nearby town. Fearing a significant eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities last month evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. “Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell,” the Met Office said on its website, noting that the eruption began only a few kilometres from the town and cracks in the ground stretched toward the village located about 40 km (25 miles) south-west of Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik. Reykjavik’s nearby Keflavik International Airport remained open, albeit with numerous delays listed for both arrivals and departures. Images and livestreams of the eruption shown by Reuters and others showed molten rock spewing spectacularly from fissures in the ground, their bright-yellow and orange colours set in sharp contrast against the dark night sky. “Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik,” the Met Office said.

Take a look at the video clips below:

Here's the moment the volcano started to erupt in Grindavik, Iceland. pic.twitter.com/XbMUwyzhvE — Chad (@ChadBlue83) December 18, 2023

The Iceland volcano is the most beautiful I've ever seen. A 3km fissure erupting in fountains.pic.twitter.com/lqwVCbYtnZ — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) December 19, 2023

WATCH: Volcano erupts in Iceland, lava shooting into the air from fissure extending 2.5 miles (4 km) pic.twitter.com/M93QePO4wK — BNO News (@BNONews) December 19, 2023

BREAKING: A volcano in Iceland begins erupting with lava fountains reaching up to 330 feet and the glow visible miles away in the center of the capital of Reykjavik. The location of the fissure poses a risk to the nearby Svartsengi Power Plant and to the town of Grindavík. pic.twitter.com/ueOE682OVg — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 19, 2023

Check out this video from the Icelandic coast guard who flew along where the volcano in erupting outside of Grindavik Iceland. pic.twitter.com/8xfxsfoAgd — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) December 19, 2023

A Close-up shoot of the Grindavík eruption by Bjorn Steinbekk This looks CGI but it’s not. #Volcano #Iceland pic.twitter.com/WNBI3rVpex — Ghost (@iGhostNY) December 19, 2023

Just wow! Aerial footage of the Iceland Volcano pic.twitter.com/rAwiiVPeWy — Jay (@AckerlandJay) December 19, 2023

Nature is beautiful and scary all at the same time.