WATCH: Delta Employee Puts Whiny Transgender Actor in His Place For Complaining About Being “Misgendered”

A video going viral Tuesday shows a hard-working employee for Delta putting a transgender actor in his place just three days before Christmas.

Tommy Dorfman, a biological male who identifies as female and uses she/her pronouns, posted a Tiktok video showing himself at LaGuardia Airport on December 22. He was waiting to board a flight to his hometown of Atlanta, presumably to celebrate the holidays with his family.

In the video, Dorfman claims to be offended after a female Delta employee referred to him using male pronouns and starts whining to a male employee behind the counter. The male employee was initially polite to Dorfman and assured him the “misgendering” was not intentional.

But Dorfman got triggered further and accused the male employee of not using the “correct” pronouns. After hearing Dorfman lecture him for several more seconds, the employee got fed up and threatened to have security escort the crybaby out of the airport. Dorfman then gave up.

Dorfman thought by posting the video that, he would garner cheap sympathy points for exposing a “transphobic” Delta employee. As one can see in Dorfman’s post, he had no clue how badly his grandstanding blew up in his face.

WATCH:

@tommy.dorfman when you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met woth even more transpbobia and threats of being arrested at laguardia. tristan, the employee, said he was fine with me posting this. didnt realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly. ♬ original sound – tommy.dorfman

Dorfman: What about when an adult misgenders you intentionally? Delta employee: While he’s talking, you’re talking… Dorfman: You just misgendered me again. Delta employee: Okay. Dorfman: Multiple times. Both of you have. Delta employee: That wasn’t intentional but if you want to take it personal… Dorfman: Well, she did do it twice. Delta employee: You’re talking to me too. Dorfman: You said she, then you said he. Delta employee: You’re being condescending. And if you want to continue, I will have (unintelligible) escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.

This is when Dorfman gives up and concedes defeat.

Dorfman: I’ll just put this on.

Reduxx Magazine reports that trans activists are now demanding a boycott of Delta Airlines following Dorfman’s epic humiliation.