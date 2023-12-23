WATCH: Creepy Joe Biden Asks Child to Sit on His Lap During Visit to Children’s Hospital

Joe and Jill Biden on Friday visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC.

Jill Biden read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ to a group of patients at the hospital while clueless Joe Biden stared at the kids.

At one point Joe Biden invited one of the children to come over and sit on his lap.

Of course, he did.

Joe Biden asked 10-year-old Sumukh Arunkumar to hop on his lap as he promised to promote him to “Congressman.”

“Come here, Mr. Mayor,” Biden said as he gestured for the child to sit on his lap. “I’m going to promote him. I’m going to make him a congressman.”

“It’s special, special what you do,” Biden said as he thanked the staff.

Then he made the visit to the children’s hospital about himself.

“Jill and I spent time, the same like you parents do, with our children, other circumstances,” Biden said making the visit all about himself.

He continued, “But you know, that old expression where there’s life there’s hope. Hopefully you kids are going to come back when you’re out of the hospital and hang out with other kids and you will know what’s it’s like, right?”

Biden added, “So thank you, thank you, thank you for all you do. And I’ll see you hopefully before next Christmas. The next Christmas I see you maybe I’ll see you at the White House.”

Jill Biden walked away while creepy Joe stayed behind to mingle with the children for a bit.

WATCH: