Wallingford-Swarthmore School District ‘Bans’ Christmas Decorations on Buses and Restricts Employees’ from Wearing Christmas Attire

In a recent memo addressed to all drivers and aides, Wallingford-Swarthmore School District in Pennsylvania outlined new guidelines regarding holiday decorations and attire.

The Gateway Pundit obtained the memo, issued on December 15, 2023, by Patti Diaferio, Transportation Supervisor at Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, cites concerns raised by parents about district employees displaying Christmas-themed decorations and clothing.

According to the memo, the directive follows complaints received by Dr. Marseille, a senior figure in the district. Employees who have decorated their buses with Christmas or other religious-specific items are instructed to remove them immediately.

This policy extends to personal attire, prohibiting employees from wearing clothing related to Christmas or any other religious holiday.

Moreover, the district has extended these guidelines to encompass its offices and school buses, explicitly forbidding the playing of Christmas music or any music associated with a specific religion.

The memo emphasizes that these directives are not limited to the transportation department but apply to all employees across the district.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District for a comment, but as of now, no response has been provided.

According to FOX 29, the district provided further clarification on their intentions, acknowledging that their initial message was “not clear.”

The school officials claimed that holiday displays are not banned, contradicting the memo that was sent; however, they emphasized the importance of all employees maintaining an “inclusive environment.”