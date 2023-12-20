Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from Colorado Primary Until Trump is Reinstated – Challenges DeSantis, Haley, and Christie to Do the Same (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on their feelings and the 14th Amendment. The far left justices accused Trump of an insurrection despite the fact he has never been charged for an insurrection nor found guilty of plotting an insurrection.

This is the latest Democrat attack on the rule of law and the US Constitution. Democrats now believe it is their right to pick the Republican Party nominee just like the communists do in Hong Kong today. It’s the mark of a totalitarian regime.

On Tuesday evening, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he was withdrawing his name from the Colorado primary until President Trump was reinstated. Ramaswamy challenged Governor DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie to do the same.

Vivek Ramaswamy: They have just tried to bar President Trump from the Colorado ballot using an unconstitutional maneuver that is a bastardization of the 14th Amendment to our U.S. Constitution. This was a provision, section three, that was designed to bar Confederate members, people who switched to the Confederacy, from actually being able to serve. That’s very different than what’s at issue here, to say the least. This is a hollowed out husk of what the country was built on. The basic principle that we the people, select our leadership, not the unelected elite class in the back of palace halls. That’s old world Europe, not the United States. That’s why I’m making a pledge today that I will withdraw. I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot unless and until Trump’s name is restored. And I demand that Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie and Nikki Haley do the same thing, or else these Republicans are simply complicit in this unconstitutional attack on the way we conduct our constitutional republic. I refuse to be complicit in that. I think what they’re doing is wrong, and I think it’s up to Republicans to step up and stand up with a spine for our country’s future. That’s really what’s at stake, whether we, the people, actually have a say in deciding who leads this country. Yes, it would be easier for other Republicans like me, who are running in this race, to say, hey, if Trump is sidelined, there’s our opportunity. I think the most useful thing that every GOP candidate can do right now is to join me in that pledge. I’ll say that I will withdraw from that Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump’s name is restored. This belongs to the people, not to the unelected democratic cabal of judges in Colorado or any other state. And I demand that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley and Chris Christie do the same thing, or else they’re complicit in what this security state is trying to do to shut down Trump. I stand by that, and I expect them to do the right thing.

Republicans need to fight against this creeping Marxism. They can’t be stupid enough to believe this ends with Trump? They just can’t be.