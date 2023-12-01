Vivek Ramaswamy Receives Stern Warning from Former FBI Agent: “Jesus, Be Careful…I’d Get Some Very, Very, Competent Help Before You Went Places” (VIDEO)

While campaigning in Iowa this week, GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy met up with an unexpected guest who had important advice for him.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Ramaswamy has been one of the most forceful critics against the corrupt political establishment and the Deep State. He has consistently called for shutting down the FBI and ending America’s overseas conflicts which defense contractors have made a killing of for years. Moreover, Ramaswamy has proven to be a staunch defender of President Trump during his kangaroo trials.

Not surprisingly, Ramaswamy’s bold truth-telling has caused prominent political individuals and the corporate media to launch vicious attacks against him. It is quite likely he has made enemies at the highest levels of government as well.

Ramaswamy met up with a former FBI agent and his wife during a stop in Indianola on Thursday. The agent was a 22-year veteran who worked in counterterrorism.

The agent and his wife full-heartedly agreed with the millennial candidate that rooting out federal government corruption and shutting down the FBI was of paramount importance.

I met a former FBI agent and his wife on the campaign trail here in Iowa. They agree with me: we need to root out the corruption & shut down the FBI. At the local level, we have police & prosecutors. At the federal level, we have U.S. marshals & the DOJ. An intermediary… pic.twitter.com/gt9153XyaS — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 1, 2023

Amid their conversation, the retired agent sent a dire message to Ramaswamy telling him to be careful and get some help:

Jesus, be careful…I’d get some very, very competent help, some very competent people to do intelligence work for you before you went places.

Could Ramaswamy be in potential danger from the Deep State?

WATCH:

At a campaign stop in Iowa, Vivek Ramaswamy is approached and warned by a former FBI agent who worked in counter intelligence: “Jesus, be careful…I’d get some very, very competent help, some very competent people to do intelligence work for you before you went places." Is this… https://t.co/KmCqFFblqU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2023

Going back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI has employed a variety of tactics to bully their critics and ruin their lives. Ramaswamy would be wise to heed this former agent’s advice as soon as possible.