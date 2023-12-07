Woke BBC Viewers Greeted by Far-Left News Reporter Making Faces and Flipping Off the Camera Seconds Before Going Live (VIDEO)

In a surprising on-air mishap, BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri was accidentally caught on camera making an inappropriate gesture right before a live broadcast.

The incident, which involved Moshiri raising her middle finger, occurred at the beginning of the BBC News bulletin at noon on Wednesday and has led to an apology from the presenter, The Guardian reported.

As the program’s familiar countdown concluded, viewers were greeted not with the usual composed start but with Moshiri’s middle finger – and notably making faces – in full view.

The anchor quickly realized her mistake, promptly lowering her hand and adopting a serious demeanor to deliver news headlines, including a story about Boris Johnson’s appearance at the Covid inquiry.

Maryam Moshiri’s face after the camera catches her unintentional gesture.
WATCH:

On Thursday, Moshiri addressed the incident on X.

Moshiri emphasized that the act was a private joke with the team and expressed her regret over the incident being aired.

“Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.

I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.

When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.

It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really.

It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates.”

