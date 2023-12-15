VIDEO: Robbery Scheme Goes Horribly Wrong for Group of Masked Thugs After Elderly Store Employee Pulls Out His Gun and Sends Them Racing Out the Door in Terror

Pleasant Hill, California – A group of low-life thugs messed with the wrong man earlier this week and were fortunate to escape with their lives.

As KRON 4 News reported, a group of would-be robbers attempted a jewelry heist but came face-to-face with an armed employee who sent them fleeing in terror. The incident occurred at the Estates Consignment Store in Pleasant Hill on Monday.

Surveillance video shows a woman on the phone holding the shop door open so a group of masked thieves can rush in. Sources told KRON 4 News that she may have orchestrated the entire scheme.

Two men stand at the door threatening and holding back the security guard while the other three race toward the jewelry counters at the back of the store, hoping to make a big score. They receive a nasty surprise instead.

An old man at the back of the counter confronts the thugs with his gun drawn, aiming it directly at them. Fearing for their lives, the would-be robbers immediately abandoned their criminal activities and raced out the door in terror.

The heroic employee, Albert Marcu, spoke with KRON 4 News following his experience. Marcu is a Romanian immigrant who fled the country when communists ran it, and now he is saddened to see what is happening to the great nation that welcomed him.

Marcu said that he had no choice but to take a stand because worthless politicians are failing to protect the people of California.

I had to take a stand. Too many things happened around us, and nothing is being done. I feel very, very bad for this country, which is one of the best countries in the world. We beg the politicians to help us small businesses and help communities all over California. It’s getting out of hand.

He also said that his customers bemoan the endless criminal activity in Pleasant Hill.

I’d say about 99% of my customers complain about crime.

Their complaints are certainly warranted. Data shows that Pleasant Hill’s property crime rate in November has skyrocketed 13.5% since the same time last year.

KRON 4 News reports the thugs fled the store in a getaway vehicle. People with information about this case are asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department.