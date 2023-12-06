VIDEO: Mayor Suddenly Collapses While Giving a Press Conference on Live TV

The mayor of Montreal suddenly collapsed while giving a press conference on live TV at City Hall Tuesday morning, raising concerns about her health.

CTV News Montreal reported that Mayor Valérie Plante was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she stopped talking and crumpled.

The video below shows Plante briefly speaking before pausing for about nine seconds. She then sinks onto the floor, to everyone’s surprise.

Plante is clearly distressed and unwell as her staff rushes to her assistance.

WATCH:

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during a press conference. pic.twitter.com/Th0GvrxKig — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

CTV News Montreal revealed that an ambulance was called to City Hall, but Plante was not transported to the hospital.

The mayor’s press attachée Catherine Cadotte said paramedics examined her, and she was starting to feel better.

Plante’s X account claimed she suffered “a dizzy spell” and that she was out of danger.

La mairesse de Montréal a subi un malaise en conférence de presse et, heureusement, elle est hors de danger. Elle recevra tout l’accompagnement médical requis et vous remercie pour votre soutien. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 5, 2023

Translation:

The mayor of Montreal suffered a dizzy spell during a press conference and, fortunately, is out of danger. She will receive all the medical attention she requires and thanks you for your support.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Plante’s X post and wished her a “speedy recovery.”

“I’m thinking of you, Valérie. Speedy recovery.

Je pense à toi, Valérie. Prompt rétablissement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 5, 2023

Cadotte said the mayor will cut back on her activities over the next few days and thanked everyone for their concerns.