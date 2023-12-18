VIDEO: Five People Hanging Out of SUV Get Crushed After Car Flips Over During Illegal “Street Takeover” Event in Colorado – Driver Identified and Arrested

Five people got crushed after an SUV tipped over during an illegal “street takeover” event in a Colorado Springs strip mall Saturday night.

As the Daily Mail reported, the incident occurred shortly after 10:15 pm on Saturday in the parking lot of The Market at Spring Creek in southeast Colorado Springs.

Footage captured at the scene shows the driver performing donuts in the parking lot while the passengers were hanging out of the car. The SUV is reversing at a high speed before it makes a sudden sharp turn and flips over.

This resulted in the five passengers getting smashed.

“The vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows,” Colorado Springs Police said in a statement.

Multiple bystanders can then be seen rushing to the vehicle in a panic and attempting to assist the occupants by lifting the car to free them.

KKTV reported all five passengers suffered life-threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital. As of Monday morning, there has been no update on their conditions.

The alleged driver of the vehicle did not sustain any severe injuries.

Police identified the driver as Marisol Wentling. She was arrested for reckless driving and taken to jail on Sunday.

For some reason, Wentling was allowed to post bond Monday morning despite her alleged crime.

Street takeovers have proven to be a significant problem across America. In Colorado alone, 1,500 cars from nearby states rampaged through at least four cities and left one cop injured.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and are urging anyone with information to call CSPD 719-444-7000 immediately. People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.