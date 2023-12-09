Victor Reacts: Bloated Voter Rolls, 131% of Eligible Voters Registered in DC? (VIDEO)

As we get closer to the Presidential election we will begin to hear more and more about the importance of registering to vote. One place in particular seems to be doing a rather incredible job at registering voters.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, according to the watchdog group Judicial Watch, “In Washington, DC, eligible voters are registered at a rate of 131%, violating standards of basic math.”

The Washington Examiner reported:

Several states and the District of Columbia have been hit by an election watchdog for failing to clean up their voter rolls of the dead and ineligible. Judicial Watch said it just finished investigating registrations and sent letters to the district, California, and Illinois warning that they are violating the National Voter Registration Act by not cleaning up the rolls. In the case of Washington, D.C., Judicial Watch said the voting rolls revealed a much higher number than are eligible to vote. “D.C.’s total registration rate — its total number of registrations divided by the most recent census estimates of its citizen voting-age population — is greater than 131%,” said the review. But Judicial Watch also gave credit to the district for moving quickly after receiving its letter to begin removing 103,000 names of ineligible voters. California and Illinois have promised to clean up their rolls.

Thankfully in response to the findings, DC has announced plans to remove some 103,000 ineligible names from their bloated logs. Several states including California and Illinois have also been contacted by Judicial Watch for their bloated voter logs.

The National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993 requires the removal of inactive names from voter rolls, yet several state’s own data indicates they have failed to do so. These states will face federal lawsuits if they do not clean up their voter logs.

No free country tells its people that they are not allowed to question elections. It is an insult to the American people to claim that our elections are safer, and more secure than they have ever been while voter logs are full of dead people who mysteriously register and vote. Without the sanctity of our vote, we have nothing.

