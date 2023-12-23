Victor Davis Hanson on Colorado Supreme Court Trump Ballot Ruling: ‘Does the Left See Where it is Taking the Country?’

Conservative scholar and historian Victor Davis Hanson has weighed in on the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot in a new column that poses some very important questions.

Hanson reminds readers that Kamala Harris supported the riots of 2020 and that Chuck Schumer threatened two justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and asks if those acts qualify as forms of insurrection.

He also wonders if the left realizes where all of this is taking the country.

Hanson writes at American Greatness:

Trump Derangement Syndrome became Orwellian with the recent ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court. It approved the erasure of Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado, by invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That ossified clause was intended to bar any ante-bellum federal officials who joined the Confederacy from again holding federal offices after 1865.

Hanson compares the left’s outrage about January 6th to the BLM riots:

That day’s illegality in terms of violence and death paled in comparison to the largely excused and exempted 120 days of summer violence in 2020, when Antifa and BLM engineered riots, arson, and death. Their planned violence accounted for 35 or so killed, and more than 1,500 injured police officers. Some $1-2 billion in property was destroyed. A police precinct, federal courthouse, and iconic Washington, D.C. church were torched. Mobs attempted to storm the White House grounds and sent the president into a secure underground bunker. But if one really wishes to imagine genuine “insurrectionary “and actionable language, then recall current Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2020 de facto encouragement to the rioters, But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop, and this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day. Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they’re not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not.

Hanson then points to this moment from a two years ago:

Schumer is inciting violence towards Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch & Kavanaugh. “You will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you!” “This was an insurrection.” It’s a felony to threaten justice’s. Be nice if someone would arrest Chuck.pic.twitter.com/UWGTXwoybT — GT SD Jack’s (@realredsd) December 22, 2023

Finally, Hanson asks:

So does the Left see where it is taking the country?

Some would say that the left knows exactly what they are doing, and that it’s all going according to plan.