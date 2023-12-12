US Families of Hamas Hostages Not Invited to Joe Biden’s White House Hanukkah Party – Despite Requesting Invitations

President Joe Biden refused to invite the US families of Hamas hostages to the White House Hanukkah Party this year. This was despite the families requesting an invitation.

There are currently eight Americans held by the Hamas terrorists after they were taken hostage during the massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

CNN reporter MJ Lee: This is a Hanukkah reception that the White House is hosting tonight to celebrate the fifth night of Hanukkah hosted by the President and the First Lady. And what one of the family members of the families that have their family members that are missing in Gaza, still believed to have been abducted by Hamas on October 7, they told me that they had reached out to the White House because several of the families were in town this week, had asked for an invitation to this event, but that they ultimately did not get invited. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Look, these are family members that are desperately trying to bring attention to the fact that there are still eight dual-American citizens that are still missing, that are still unaccounted for. Obviously, the formal negotiations to get more hostages out, we saw those break down earlier this month. So there are a lot of questions right now. And these families are very desperate for any kind of news, any kind of movement that they are seeing from the White House as well as the Israeli government on how their family members are going to get out.

Via Midnight Rider.

Hamas is also still holding 17 women hostage in Gaza from the October 7 assault.